Satish Kaushik's death leaves friend Neena Gupta in shock: 'Goodbye Kaushikan'

Satish Kaushik and Neena Gupta were friends since college days

Neena Gupta mourns the loss of her close friend Satish Kaushik, reveals she used to her 'Kaushikan'

Both Gupta and Kaushik were real good friends from the college days in 70s. They both were from Delhi and shared a very close bond.

Taking it to her Instagram, Neena shared a special video for Satish. “I woke up to this sad news. There was only one person in this world who would call me ‘Nancy’. I would also call him ‘Kaushikan’. We had been together for years, since our college days in Delhi, even though we would not meet regularly. I am here now. It’s very scary, it’s very sad. His little daughter Vanshika, his wife Shashi; it’s a difficult time for them. If they need anything, I am with them, I will be with them. May god give them the strength, especially to Vanshika. What else can I say.”, stated Neena.

Recently, the Goodbye actress wrote her autobiography in which she gave a special mention to Kaagaz actor. She recalled how he used to pick her on his scooter when they shooting for a film together. She also revealed that Satish proposed her when she was pregnant with daughter Masaba Gupta which made her teary-eyed.



Photo credit: India Today

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 at the age of 66 after suffering from a heart attack, reports Indiatoday.