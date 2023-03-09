King Charles, Meghan Markle bond 'grew stronger' in Scotland

King Charles III was elated to know Meghan Markle shared birthdays with his favourite person.
His Majesty bonded well with his younger daughter-in-law during a 2018 dinner, discussing their likes and dislikes.
Detailing about the day, Prince Harry pens his memoir 'Spare': "Towards the end of summer 2018 we went to Scotland, the Castle of Mey, to spend a few days with Pa. The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend."
He continued: "One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa’s favorite person: Gan-Gan. August 4. Amazing, Pa said with a smile."
