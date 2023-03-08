Keanu Reeves' sparks a social media frenzy over 'killer bacteria' namesake

German scientists have been inspired by actor Keanu Reeves’ movies and have decided to name a fungus-killing bacteria after him, causing the internet to erupt into a frenzy.

For those unversed, Germany's Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology issued this news as part of their new press release and per their findings, the newly discovered fungus-killing bacteria has been named after Keanu Reeves because “he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles.”

As of now, the findings have even been shared to the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The compound, also known as “keanumycins” is one that fights against fungal diseases in plants, but is entirely harmless to plants and human cells, making it an ideal replacement for pesticides.

Once the news released, a fan even turned to Reddit and asked the star, “What are your thoughts about that?” and Reeves responded with a quip of his own adding, “They should've called it John Wick ... but that's pretty cool ... and surreal for me. But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us.”

Shortly after Reeves’ reaction went live, fans flocked to the comment section themselves and poked fun at the Ted references.

One wrote, “Did anyone else read that in Ted's voice and get a sudden urge to air guitar?”

Whereas another clarified the decision of the scientists and explained, “To be fair, they didn't focus on John Wick, but instead in how you kill it in your performances. Every role you've played is deadly.”

One fan in particular, however, with an in-depth understanding of the German language reached out later into the Reddit thread and explained how naming the bacteria John Wick would be a bad idea.

Per the fan, “That would be likely problematic. ‘Wick’ is the German brand name of ‘VICKS’. Also, this closes a weird circle between John Wick and the pills in the Matrix, which are said to be DayQuil and NyQuil.