Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their friends in a terrible position says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for putting their celebrity friends in a "terrible position" after backtracking on their previous claims about the royal family.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has said that the couple must be "feeling the burn right now", referring to comedian Chris Rock's attacks in a Netflix live show.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, she said, "This happened on their own turf. Netflix paid Harry and Meghan hundreds of thousands of dollars to create content for them and Chris Rock goes on their own platform and destroys them."

She also dispelled the notion that Hollywood celebrities continue to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Where is Oprah to defend them? Remember Gayle King from CBS, Oprah's best friends, going on TV saying that they had receipts that the Royal Family was racist."A year later Harry goes on Tom Bradby's show and says, 'we never said there were racist".

The royal expert said, "Where are these people that Meghan and Harry have put in a terrible position?"

She added the people who defended them have "disappeared into the background"