Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying 'very strong man' Prince Andrew?

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has shared her true feelings about ex-husband Prince Andrew, admiring the disgraced royal as "a very strong man".

Ferguson remained loyal to the Duke of York during his difficult time even though his image was tarnished in the last few years over his sex scandals.



Promoting her new book 'A Most Intriguing Lady,' Fergie also discussed how her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II was strengthened in her final years, adding that the late monarch also "remained incredibly close to Andrew right up until her death."

"We've been there for each other," the author said of her ex-husband, adding: "When I've gone through really bad times in the past, Andrew's always been there. He is exceptionally kind and he is a very seriously a good grandfather."



Ferguson appeared showing that she still feels about him and won't deny if the Duke offer her to remarry for a better tomorrow of their family as she went on saying: "He's very steadfast for the girls. We are women that also have had to see a demise of a very strong man, and that has been really difficult to see," she said on "Good Morning America."

Andrew and Ferguson were married for 10 years. They split in 1996 after having two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, but have maintained a close relationship.

Andrew's reputation was soured after his out of court settlement with his accuser Giuffre, who accused the royal of sexual assault when she was under age. His military affiliations and patronages were returned to the Queen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace in January 2022. The Duke's relationship with his brother, King Charles III, has also remained tumultuous for last few years.



The Duchess admitted that seeing Andrew's image deteriorate has been "so sad," adding despite this all her relationship with the late Queen was bolstered: "We were his bookends during the last three years. And she really was my idol, really was my ledger."