'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn condemns Grace Van Diena online harassment

Joseph Quinn backed his Stranger Things co-star Grace Van Diena against online abuse.

Van Dien, who essayed the cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham role in the first episode, was subjected to an avalanche of negative comments after the last was premiered in July 2022.

During a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con, the 29-year-old called the harassment “awful.”

“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place. It’s a place where people can show a lot of support or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.

It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association, she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones actor recently said that he believed Munson would not return, saying that his character “seems pretty ****** dead to me.”

“[Executive producer and director] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely.”

“It’s just a beautifully written arc. The beginning, middle, and end are so powerful as it stands, so I think to just crowbar him into a narrative… you don’t want him to overstay his welcome,” Quinn said.