Keanu Reeves reacts to having a bacteria named after him, ‘that’s pretty cool’

File footage

Keanu Reeves has thanked the German scientists for naming a fungus-killing bacteria after him.



Reeves, 58, who recently attended the premiere of his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, in London, has reacted to the news saying, “that’s pretty cool.”

As per the reports, scientists in Germany discovered an effective fungus-killing compound that was so deadly that they named it “keanumycins,” after the actor.

“The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves because he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles,” study co-author Sebastian Götze, a researcher with Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology, said in a statement.

Reeves shared his thoughts on having a deadly molecule named after him during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread this weekend.

One fan asked, “Hey Keanu, researchers from Germany found a compound naturally produced by some type of bacteria that is so effective at killing fungi, they named it after you: Keanumycins.”

The Constantine actor said, “They should’ve called it John Wick . . . but that’s pretty cool . . . and surreal for me.”

“But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us,” Reeves wrote in response via the Lionsgate Reddit account.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the theatres on March 24.