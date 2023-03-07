Hailey Bieber's feud with Selena Gomez has 'strengthened' her marriage with Justin Bieber

File Footage

Hailey Bieber's alleged rift with husband Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend Selena Gomez has reportedly "strengthened" their bond.

An insider refuted rumours that the model’s marriage with the Peaches hitmaker is in trouble while speaking to Us Weekly and confirmed that their bond is “stronger than ever.”



“Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” the insider said.

“He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them,” the source added while referencing to Hailey and Selena’s viral snaps taken at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last year.

The insider went on to say that Hailey has “been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what,” adding that their relationship has strong foundation.

“Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond,” the source shared.

Fans of the Only Murders in the Building star accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of shading Selena with their social media posts about eyebrows.

However, The Kardashians star later clarified that she was not making fun of the Disney alum with her TikTok post when she wrote in the comments, “No shade towards selena ever.”

Selena also replied to the comment, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary,” before adding, “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

But Selena’s fans aren’t convinced as they believe that Justin also took a swipe at Selena at his birthday bash when he distributed silver lighters to partygoers with cryptic quote.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” the quote on the metal lighters read which fans believe is a direct hit at Selena.