Michael Buble is worried he looks 'fatter' without beard

Pop star Michael Buble has ditched his signature beard for the first time in fifteen years.



The ‘Feeling Good’ singer shaved off his fuzz after his kids refused to kiss him. However the singer is now growing it back because he’s convinced he looks plump without it.

Speaking to The Sun the singer said: "I just shaved for the first time in years and it is so weird. My kids kept saying, ‘Papi, can you shave because when we kiss you it is itchy?’



"So I shaved and then I looked at this face. I haven’t seen this face, I am not kidding you. I haven’t shaved for maybe 15 years. My kids saw me and said, ‘Put the beard back on Papi’. I look eight years younger and 15lbs fatter."

During the interview, Michael also opened up about how he renounced drinking and partying and his new healthier lifestyle.

"I used to have so much fun partying. Then I realised I can’t do it any more ... It is a matter of not partying too hard.

"As I have gotten older I have become more disciplined. I am like an athlete out there. I want to stay healthy because I want to put on a show I think people deserve. I am bound by certain perimeters."