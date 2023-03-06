Willem Dafoe shares being ‘very social’ despite being only actor on ‘Inside’ movie set

Willem Dafoe got candid about his experience filming his latest movie, Inside, in which he was the only actor on set for nearly the entire film.

But despite the almost one-man cast, the actor didn’t really feel alone, in fact he felt quite social.

“The crew’s there, so yes in the pretending, but as far as the actual making of the film I wasn’t lonely,” the actor, 67, told Page Six exclusively at the film’s New York premiere earlier this week at the Metrograph.

He explained that he became especially “close to all the departments because you’re the only person and you’re really an extension of everything.”

“An extension of the set, an extension of props, an extension of the lights, so I felt like there was a profound collaboration with all the departments so I felt very social in a weird way even though I’m pretending to be alone,” he added.

In the thriller, Dafoe plays a high-end art thief who becomes trapped in a high-tech penthouse in Times Square. His character is forced to use all his cunning and smarts to survive.

Inside is slated to release on March 16th, 2023.