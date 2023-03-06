Kartik Aaryan calls his latest Dallas trip 'unbelievable': Here's why?

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi in advance with fans in the US

Kartik Aaryan feels over the moon as receives tremendous love from fans in Dallas, also celebrates the festival of colours 'Holi' with them.

Taking it to his Instagram, Kartik shared a video of him getting out of the sun roof of a car while his fans were surrounded around his vehicle. They praised and cheered the actor. They also threw colours in the air to celebrate their fun festival along with Kartik.

Aaryan pulled out a phone from his pocket and captured the entire moment by making a video of him with all the fans around. He wore a white shirt that was smeared with colours and opted for blue denim jeans.

He wrote: “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling. My First time in Just Unreal. Unbelievable THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love .This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!"

As soon as the Shehzada actor dropped the video, social media fans came rushing towards the comment section to praise the simplicity of the actor and to shower their love for him. One of them wrote: “Shehzada Of Millions Hearts celebrating Pre Holi festival with 8000 fans of Dallas.”



Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Holi Celebrations With SHEHZADA Of BOLLYWOOD.”

As per News 18, Kartik Aaryan, after Shehzada, is now gearing up to make a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film is slated to release on March 8.