Demi Lovato talks ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘Couldn’t think of a more perfect home’

Demi Lovato has just spoken out about her brand-new music video titled Scream 6.
For those unversed, the song is part of the Scream VI soundtrack, and is co-written alongside Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.
Demi even issued a press release in celebration for the music video release and said, “I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe.”
“I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”
The music video shows Lovato in a hotel, alongside a group of friends who are handed invitations that read, “Do you like scary movies?”
Billie Eilish says she loves Justin Bieber after Hailey Bieber cut out of picture
Harry says cocaine didn't do anything for him, marijuana was different
Prince Harry claimed: "Throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family"
Prince Harry acknowledged that he'd been diagnosed with PTSD by his own personal therapist
Prince harr said: "My wife saved me, I was stuck in this world"
Prince Harry reveals some British soldiers did not ‘necessarily agree’ with war in Afghanistan