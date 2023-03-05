Demi Lovato talks ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘Couldn’t think of a more perfect home’

Demi Lovato has just spoken out about her brand-new music video titled Scream 6.

For those unversed, the song is part of the Scream VI soundtrack, and is co-written alongside Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

Demi even issued a press release in celebration for the music video release and said, “I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe.”

“I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

The music video shows Lovato in a hotel, alongside a group of friends who are handed invitations that read, “Do you like scary movies?”

Check it out Below:



