Anushka Sharma has made 'massive sacrifices as mother', says Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a daughter named 'Vamika'

Virat Kohli appreciates Anushka Sharma for being an amazing mother to their daughter, also reveals she has made massive sacrifices.

Recently, Virat featured in the RCB podcast with Danish Sait where he shared about the sacrifices she has made as a mother.

He said: "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realized whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."

Kohli went on to say: "When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

The couple has been married for almost five years now and their relationship have grown only stronger with the passing time. They have a cute little daughter named Vamika.

Anushka Sharma has been on her maternity break for a while now. But the actress is gearing up to make her comeback soon with Netflix original film Chakda Xpress, reports IndiaToday.