Africa’s biggest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou: Africa´s biggest film festival kicked off in Burkina Faso on Saturday.
A total of 170 entries have been selected for the FESPACO festival in the capital Ouagadougou, including 15 fiction feature films in contention for the Yennenga Golden Stallion award and a prize of around $30,000.
The president of FESPACO´s organising committee, Fidele Aymar Tamini, said the festival´s 28th edition would embrace the theme of "African cinemas and peace cultures" in the context of the crisis.
The prime minister of neighbouring Mali, the festival´s guest country of honour said culture had an "avant-garde role to play in the peace process".
Around 60 dancers simulated fighting to the sound of beating drums on an immense stage in a performance called "20 million VDP", referring to a civilian volunteer force that supports the Burkinabe army.
Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela, also attending the ceremony, recently suggested a federation between the West African neighbours.
The festival is due to run until March 4.
Babil Khan made his debut with Netflix original film 'Qala'
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty.
At this year´s Oscars, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is up against the likes of "The Banshees of Inisherin,"...
England rugby legend James Haskell and Prince Harry became friends during his playing career.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar also reveals that 'him and Jacqueline Fernandez was in a serious relationship'
'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood speaks up about the absence of Black nominees at the 95th Academy Awards