'Peaky Blinders' actor Sophie Rundle opens up on film rumours

Sophie Rundle addressed Peaky Blinders movie rumours after the British crime drama ended at a cliffhanger.



During an interview with RadioTimes, The Diplomat star quizzed about the potential film's progress, "I have not, but actors are genuinely the last people to be told anything because we sit here, and then we tell you! There are rumours; who knows? I think the appetite for that will be generated by the fans, I guess."

On the fans' warm reaction to the show ending, she said, "What's so brilliant about a strong fan base is that they're really loyal to the core of the show, so you're like, 'I hope they like it' because they're the only reason you get to make so many. So I hope people did.

"It was a mad, mad end to what's been an extraordinary journey for that show. We did it for nearly 10 years and losing Helen [McCrory], and I had my baby in the middle of it... so it was coming into land with all the wheels falling off. But I'm so, so proud of being a part of that show."

"It found itself as we were making it, and I feel like it's been something British TV can be really proud of. And it only became that because people loved it because people stuck with it and rooted for it and gave it life. So I hope people really loved it," Rundle added.