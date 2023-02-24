George Clooney advises Brad Pitt on his budding romance with Ines de Ramon

File footage

George Clooney has been giving relationship advice to his longtime friend Brad Pitt, who has been making headlines for his romance with Ines de Ramon.



The Babylon star, 59, and Ines, 30, first sparked dating rumors after being photographed together at a Bono concert in November.

As per the latest reports, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, has been thrilled that his pal [Pitt] has 'finally found someone to care for' amid his tumultuous ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“George has been giving Brad romance advice in his new relationship with Ines and George loves that Brad found someone to genuinely care for,” a source close to the Bullet Train star revealed.

A source told Daily Mail, “George thinks that Ines is just Brad’s type, and Brad really hasn’t had that since Angelina, so it’s refreshing to see.”

George and Brad have been busy filming their latest movie Wolves together in New York City as they have had plenty of time to catch up on Pitt’s dating life.

The source further shared, “Brad and George’s lifelong bromance is in tighter than ever, and they are tearing up New York City together – having a blast and causing some mischief.”

“Everyone on the film knows that it will be an unbelievable hit so there has been great energy on set,” the source added.