Austin Butler says he's 'grateful' he 'started' his career 'young'

Austin Butler says he's grateful for the lessons he learned at the start of his career and credits those early roles for getting him where he is today.

Speaking with People he said, "I am grateful I started young because it allowed me a lot of time to make mistakes. I had so many years of really bad acting."

The Golden Globe winner continued, "And I still have so much to learn, but that's what really excites me about acting is that you, it's like anything, you can improve, and you can get better. It excites me to think about 10 years from now how I will have grown and how you can continually try to find more truth."



Talking about his preparation for his famous film Elvis, he said, "I had the great fun of feeling like a detective the whole time, just trying to unearth who he was as a human being."

Butler further added that "getting to meet Elvis's incredible family, and all the time that we've been able to spend together when nobody's around. All those quiet moments that I will always cherish."