‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props up for auction, proceeds will go to charities

Everything Everywhere All at Once can now get their hands on the movie’s exciting original props including the hot dog fingers.

As per the reports, the Indie studio A24 has announced they will be auctioning off original props, costumes and other items from Best Picture Oscar nominated hit sci-fi/fi adventure.

The auction is divided into the categories Laundry & Taxes, In Another Life and Mementos from the Multiverse.’

The auction proceedings will benefit three charities hand-picked by Oscar-nominated directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert named, the Asian Mental Health Project, Laundry Workers Center and Transgender Law Center.

Among the items up for sale when the auction goes live from Feb. 23 to March 2 will be the fan-favourite Raccacoonie puppet.

Deirdre’s Auditor of the Year trophy, Jobu Tupaki’s Elvis jumpsuit, Evelyn’s hot dog costume, hot dog hands, a pile of receipts, Waymond’s Fanny Pack and the Rockverse rocks will also go up for the auction.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film with 11 nominations at the 95th Academy awards.