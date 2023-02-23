When 'Gossip Girl' star Blake Lively almost got cast in 'Mean Girls'

Gossip Girl mega star Blake Lively auditioned for a role in the 2004 classic Mean Girls, revealed actress Amanda Seyfried.

Seyfried, who played Karen in the teen comedy, told Vanity Fair: “I’d flown out to LA for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting…I met Lacey Chabert for the first time, and Lindsay Lohan was in the room, and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina.”

Mean Girls casting director Marci Liroff revealed to Cosmopolitan UK that Lively was being considered for the role of Karen, one of the lead character Regina George’s sidekicks. This was before Lively had done The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

“She came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking,” Liroff said.

Unfortunately, the role of Regina George eventually went to Rachel McAdams. Lively, who is now married to actor Ryan Reynolds carved her own path to success. The actress rose to fame after being cast in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise. Lively is however most loved and best known for playing Serena Van Der Woodsen on the CW's Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012.