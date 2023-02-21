Meghan Markle advised to not react to South Park diss: ‘It could impact’ her brand

Meghan Markle’s “wrong” reaction to her and husband Prince Harry’s South Park parody could impact the “Sussex brand,” claimed a publicity expert.
In the recent episode of the show titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were referred as the “dumb Prince” and his “stupid wife.”
Speaking to The Mirror, US celebrity publicity expert Matt Yanofsky said that the Suits alum's response to the roast is very important as it could decide the future of her brand.
"Meghan Markle is divisive, and South Park is playing on that image, so it won't impact her,” the Moment Lab founder told the publication.
"South Park taking aim is a natural progression. Her brand hasn't been damaged; if anything, things like this continue to show her relevancy."
The expert went on to explain, "If she responds in the wrong way, it could impact her differently."
This comes after a royal expert claimed that Meghan and Harry could sue the show for its portrayal of the couple.
