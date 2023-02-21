King Charles takes part in a traditional Maori greeting

Britain’s King Charles received a traditional Maori greeting, the hongi, during a visit to a military training site on Monday.
King Charles pressed his forehead and nose against a New Zealander who is part of the camp.
The monarch went to view Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in trench warfare in southwest England.
He went to the training site in Wiltshire in central England, where 200 troops are completing five weeks of basic combat training under Tony Harris, an army major from New Zealand.
Charles exchanged a traditional Maori greeting with one of the troops involved, who comes from New Zealand.
The monarch and the burly man in camouflage pressed together their noses and foreheads, a greeting called the hongi.
The photo has gone viral on social media.
