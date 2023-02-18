 
Saturday February 18, 2023
Billie Eilish's home raided by police after prank call

Police launched an operation to check if Billie Eilish was safe after receiving a prank call

By Web Desk
February 18, 2023
Billie Eilishs home raided by police after prank call

Singing sensation Billie Eilish's home in Los Angeles was reportedly invaded by police after receiving a prank call, claiming the singer was in trouble.

Police, according to TMZ, launched an operation to check if the singer was safe after receiving a prank call.

As per report, agents and police cars went to Eilish's home, contacted her team and determined that everything was fine.

The singer has already obtained a restraining order against a man who broke into her parents' home in December 2022.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has had such problems. In late January, fans of Britney Spears called the police after the singer deleted her Instagram account.