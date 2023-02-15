Shakira throws shade at Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti AGAIN on Valentine’s Day

Shakira took another major swipe at her former partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on first Valentine's Day post split.

The Waka Waka hitmaker dropped a reel on Instagram featuring her lip syncing to to SZA’s hit Kill Bill lyrics while moping the floor.

“I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” the singer mouths in the reel, which has since garnered more than 2 million views.

“I might kill my ex/I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone/I did it all for love,” the mother-of-two continued.

While some fans think the Colombian singer should stop with her antics, others were appreciative of her as they lauded her for taking a swipe at Gerard and his girlfriend.



“Clara and Pique watching this,” one fan of Shakira wrote while another added, “Just do it girl I’ll cover for you.”

“SHAKIRA POSTING THIS IS ICONIC,” one user penned while another wrote, “As if she couldn’t have gotten any more iconic.. there’s this.”

This comes after Shakira ridiculed the former Barcelona star and Clara in her new song Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

In the song, Shakira croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, she says, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”