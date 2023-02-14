Kanye West's ex Julia Fox leaves onlookers baffled with her controversial move

Uncut Game star Julia Fox, who was shot to stardom due to her brief relationship with American rapper Kanye West, turned heads as she arrived at NYFW show in sheer white dress with a statement bag to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The charming actress appeared giving a message to lovebirds on their day with her appearance in a sheer white strapless dress and matching chunky boots teaming with a transparent bag, which left everyone in shock.

The 33-year-old actress attended the Elena Velez show during New York Fashion Week in another unique ensemble, attracted massive attention as she carried a plastic bag that was filled with some materials, triggering reactions from some onlookers.

The dress was far from the most notable part of her outfit. As the eye-catching part of her ensemble was undoubtedly the clear plastic bag she was toting around.

Julia Fox is attracting massive applause from her fans for her stunning outfits and fit physique.