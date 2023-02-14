Kim Kardashian her sister Khloe celebrate Valentine's Day in their own way

Khloe Kardashian and her elder sister Kim Kardashian mesmerised fans on Valentine's Day by sharing their brand new photos, showing off their killer curves in tiny outfits.

Kim Kardashian turned to Instagram on Monday and shared her sister Khloe's eye-popping photos, looking like beauty queens as they put their enviable abs on display.

The reality stars matched each other in gray and black versions of the same outfit, giving fans a glimpse of their fit physiques on the eve of the lovers' day.

Kanye West's ex-wife captioned the photos: 'Kiki & Koko,' and added an infinity emoji.



Khloe, who shares daughter True and a baby son with ex Tristan Thompson, wowed as she put her individual touch on the look. The Good American co-founder looked out of this world.