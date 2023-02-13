Rihanna's edgy Super Bowl outfit inspired by Kanye West?

Fans spotted similarities between Rihanna electrifying Super Bowl 2023 costume to Kanye West's Donda listening party outfit in 2021.



According to HITC, the Barbados singer set fire on stage with her thirteen minutes performance. But some eagle-eyed netizens are finding resemblance in both stars' dresses.

The Work singer donned a bright red jumpsuit with a body suit underneath and wore matching sneakers.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner also sported an edgy red tank top with the same color pants and paired it with the same bold colour Yeezy gap round jacket in 2021.

The stark similarities between both megastars' costumes led to speculations on the internet that soon-to-be-mom Super Bowl outfit has inspired by fashion mogul Donda's party look.

While some fans also highlighted the similarities between stage settings in both events.

Moreover, some of the die-hard fans of the disgraced rapper were also disappointed when Ye didn't show up when Rihanna sang All of the Lights in the halftime performance.

"Rihanna slick pulled up in the Donda listening party outfit," commented one fan.

Another chimed in, "Rihanna didn't bring Kanye. But he was there with her. Btw the stage design was basically Donda stadium listenings."

A third fan tweeted, "Rihanna's outfit is very Donda-esque, like from LP2."

"Rihanna's outfit was giving vibes of ye's outfit at Donda's first concert at Mercedes-Benz stadium," tweeted another.

It is pertinent to mention here that Super Bowl 2022 was attended by West with his kids North and Saint at the Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.