Michael Keaton’s Batman returns in the trailer for upcoming ‘The Flash’ movie

DC dropped the first trailer for Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

Prior to the trailer, the poster for the movie showed Batman looming large over Miller’s Flash. However, the trailer reveals the return of Michael Keaton’s as Batman from the Tim Burton era in 1989.

The clip also shows Ben Affleck, who, too, is reprising his own iteration of the Caped Crusader, which points to all the multiverse hijinks that will ensue.

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Miller as Barry Allen, is said to be inspired by the Flashpoint comic book event of 2011, which saw the Scarlet Speedster moving so fast that he changed the timeline, thereby creating an alternate reality, per Entertainment Weekly.

The movie is expected to play a major role in the evolution of DC’s onscreen stories, serving as a reboot ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plan for the DC Universe.

There’s also a return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from Man of Steel and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, who gets a costume reveal as she flies alongside the Batwing. Moreover, the cast includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdú.

According to Variety, the trailer marks the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding Miller. The movie has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller’s numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii within one month, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.



The Flash is currently scheduled to come to theatres on June 16, 2023.