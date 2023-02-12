BTS Jungkook sports new long hairstyle: Fans left swooning

BTS Jungkook sends fans swooning over his wavy long hairstyle he shared on social media.
On Saturday, February 11, BTS Jungkook hosted a live stream to show his gym routine.
According to Allkpop, the 25-year-old wasn't just showing his skills at the gym but also revealed his long fringe hairstyle and demonstrated that his hair is long enough to tie it in a man bun.
Shortly after his live stream, "Jungkook's Hair" started streaming worldwide on Twitter which showed how excited his fans became over his new look.
