Harry Styles credits One Direction mates while accepting Artist of the Year at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles gathered many accolades during the 2023 BRIT Awards held at London’s O2 arena on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.

The Grammy winner, 29, swept all four categories that he was nominated — artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act.

Despite his solo win, the As it Was singer gave a shout-out to his former One Direction members, remembering his boyband roots.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you,” Harry said during his acceptance speech for British artist of the year.

“I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as he named his former bandmates.

He continued, “I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight.

The five singers formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010 and released their debut album the next year, via People.



Malik left the group in 2015, and after releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a foursome, the rest of the band announced an extended hiatus in 2015.