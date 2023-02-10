'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa get ready for a show down in 10th 'Fast & Furious'

Vin Diesel is back with his Fast & Furious family and arms up against resentful Jason Momoa in the trailer for Fast X.

On Friday, February 10, Universal Studios released the power-packed trailer of Fast X, 10th installment its blockbuster action franchise.

According to People, Vin Diesel is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, including a star-studded cast of new and returning stars, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and more all show up in the trailer.

A throwback footage of late Paul Walker from Fast & Furious Five, is also included in the new trailer.

