Prince Harry 'in a hurry' scheme raises question about Duke's part at coronation

Prince Harry making an appearance at King Charles III's coronation could raise question about the role the Duke will play at the ceremony, noted an expert.

Royal expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the speculations of the Duke of Sussex’s presence at the ceremony “which brings us to this latest 'Harry in a hurry' scheme, which is in itself, rife with problems,” she noted.

"There is the fact that there will be wider official events and royal outings beyond the religious ceremony raising the question of what, if any, part [Harry] might play,” she added.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the ceremony has been going on with Tom Cruise and other renowned names, expected to make an appearance.

The new monarch is seemingly all focused on his upcoming coronation as he called off his annual skiing event.

“There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost-of-living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person.”

“Also it would be disastrous to suffer a skiing accident," the source said. “All focus' is said to be on the upcoming coronation,” the source added.