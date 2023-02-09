Brad Pitt oozes charm as he arrives on set of ‘Wolves’ in New York City

File footage

Brad Pitt wowed the onlookers as he arrived on the set of his upcoming new Apple TV Plus film Wolves.

The Babylon star, 59, looked dapper as he joined his co-star George Clooney on the sets of their upcoming film in New York city on Wednesday.

Pitt was clicked stepping out of his vehicle. He was clad in a crisp white dress shirt under a black leather coat.

The Bullet Train star sported a neatly trimmed goatee as he was clicked speaking with his lookalike stunt double on the set.

Later, Pitt and Clooney, 61, were spotted in a vehicle filming a sequence for the upcoming film.

In the pictures, the Ticket to Paradise star was seen donning a more layered look, with a black turtleneck under a navy blue puffer vest under a black leather coat.

Wolves storyline follows 'two lone wolf fixers,' played by Pitt and Clooney, who are given the same job, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt and Clooney were last seen together in 2008 release Burn After Reading.