Bryan Cranston shares shocking revelation about leaving Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston has recently announced that this would be his last appearance as Walter White in Breaking Bad.

In a new interview with Extra, Bryan, who returned as Walter in several spin-off projects, said, “I’ve had opportunities to bring Walter White into the milieu.”

He continued, “I did it for Aaron’s movie El Camino and then once again for Better Call Saul.”

“We were able to come back and each time, we think, ‘Well, this is the last time we’re ever going to do this and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well, we’ll do it one more time,” explained Bryan.

However, the actor added, “This might be the retiring episode of the Breaking Bad universe.”

Meanwhile, Bryan has also reprised the role for Saturday Night Live sketch as well as "a tie-in adverts, a PopCorners-themed one" of which will arrive during the Super Bowl on February 12.

Moreover, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is reportedly working on a new show away from the series.