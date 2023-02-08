King Charles III welcomes Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III greeted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Britain's new monarch met the Ukraine's President, who made a surprise visit to the country, for the first time since he ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to their official Twitter on Wednesday, the royal family shared picture of the King in which Charles is seen receiving Zelensky at the palace. They captioned: "The King welcomes President @ZelenskyyUa to Buckingham Palace."

Zelenskyy was reported to have said: "In Britain, the King is an air force pilot — and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king."



He added that the United Kingdome "is marching with us to the most important victory of our lifetime. After we win together, any aggressor will know what awaits him if he attacks international order."

Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family have offered words of support for Ukraine amid conflict with Russia.

