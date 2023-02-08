Ben Shapiro objects to 'The Last of Us', internet goes berserk

Ben Shapiro mocked The Last of Us recent episode for depicting a same-sex plotline. However, many social media users slammed him for his hot take.

The conservative pundit wrote on Facebook that “the entire episode has no zombies” and “no real threat.”

“It is about two gay dudes who meet and have a relationship in which one grows strawberries for the other, and then they die by not being killed by zombies,” Shapiro summarised.

One gets cancer and decides to essentially euthanise himself. And gay Ron Swanson decides that he is also going to commit suicide at the same time because of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ or ‘Romeo and Romeo’ in this particular case. It’s all really well produced, and it’s beautifully shot,” he added.

“However, here’s the problem with Brokeback Zombie Farm: It’s a zombie show. There are no zombies in this entire episode. There are no zombies in a zombie show. This is worth pointing out. It literally has nothing to do with the plot of the show.”

Several viewers ridiculed the US commentator for taking the HBO show as a zombie show.

If you think The Last of Us is about zombies, then you’re as brain-dead as one. It’s always been a story about love under circumstances that push people to the brink, about the extremes of light and dark humanity is capable of,” someone tweeted.

Ben Shapiro needs to stop reviewing stuff cause he understands ****** nothing about them. The Last of Us ISN’T A ZOMBIE SHOW,” a second explained. “It’s about human relationships during an apocalyptic event with infected humans. They’re not zombies. And it’s humans being monsters.”

A third commented, “Ben Shapiro’s media literacy is so low he doesn’t realise The Last of Us isn’t about zombies.”