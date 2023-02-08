‘The Late Late Show’ will officially be replaced by another show after James Corden’s exit

The Late Late Show with James Corden will officially be coming to its end after the host announced his exit from the series back in April 2022.

Corden officially took over the desk chair at Los Angeles’ Studio 56 in March 2015.



CBS will be replacing the show with an old Comedy Central format instead of having a new host take over the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, “CBS is eyeing @Midnight to replace The Late Late Show. They’re ready for something different. Hosted late night talk shows are expensive to produce.”

Deadline verified that a reboot of @midnight, a series that ran for 600 episodes on Comedy Central from 2013-17, has been chosen for the 12:30 a.m. time slot has been chosen.

The outlet also reported that “Stephen Colbert is to exec produce the new incarnation of @midnight, which comes from comedy brand Funny or Die, the company behind the original series on Comedy Central. That would give The Late Show host/executive producer another hour of late-night that he is involved in (in addition to also exec producing Comedy Central series Tooning Out the News and Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.”

However, Chris Hardwick, who hosted the original @midnight, is not expected to have direct involvement in the reboot.

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks told Deadline last year that the network was looking to experiment and freshen up the format when Corden leaves.