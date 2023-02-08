Reese Witherspoon wishes co-star Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday

Reese Witherspoon wished his co-lead Ashton Kutcher in the upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine after being trolled online for their awkward interaction at the red carpet.

The Legally Blonde actress turned to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her friend Ashton Kutcher a happy birthday.

She shared a photo with the That 70s Show star, who marked his 46th birthday on February 7, 2023.

In a photo that looked like a behind-the-scene click from an interview, the blonde beauty and the handsome actor could be seen sitting next to each other in director chairs.

“Happy Birthday @aplusk!! Thanks for always making me laugh!!” Reese wrote in the caption.

This birthday wish comes after the two Your Place Or Mine costars were criticized by fans for a lack of red carpet chemistry.

Kutcher's wife and former costar Mila Kunis even agreed, as she roasted the on-screen couple in a group text.

The Two and a Half Men alum revealed in a promo teaser from the upcoming episode of Chicks in the Office, “My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, "Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other." And I’m like, "What’s going on?"

"Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her."

He explained further, "If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it."

Witherspoon confirmed Kunis' hilarious reaction to photos of her and Kutcher on the red carpet.

"She even emailed us last night,' Witherspoon said on Monday's episode of Hoda & Jenna. "She goes, "You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together." ... It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long."



