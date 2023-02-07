Gerard Pique parents to reportedly leave family home because of Shakira antics

File Footage

Gerard Pique’s parents, Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Piqué Rovira, are reportedly forced to leave their family home because of Shakira’s ongoing antics.

The Waka Waka singer, who lives next door to the former Barcelona star’s parents’ house, has been annoying Montserrat and Joan by having a lot of parties at her home.

Hence, as per Socialite, the elderly couple is thinking to shift house as they cannot live next door to Shakira anymore.

Shakira not plays music on high volume during her parties but also has a display of noisy fireworks every time she throws a bash at her home.

Previously, she even build a wall between her and Gerard’s parents’ home as she wants no contact with them post painful split from the sports star.

It was also reported that Shakira placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Montserrat’s pad in order to tease her.

Moreover, the singer listened to her hotly released diss track about Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on full volume at her place.

In the song, she even referenced to her Pique’s mother, saying, “You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury....”

Shakira’s bond with Montserrat got strained after she wholeheartedly welcomed her son’s new flame after his breakup with the singer.



