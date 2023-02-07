Sofia Richie begins wedding celebrations with dreamy bridal shower

Sofia Richie is already serving the bridal glow as she commemorated her wedding celebrations with a dreamy bridal shower.

On Sunday, February 5, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram to share pictures from her dream-like bridal shower, thrown by her godmother Shelleylyn Brandler.

The bride-to-be beamed alongside her fiance Elliot Grainge, surrounded by pastel hues and a variety of food.

Richie, 24, was a vision in a white knit halter dress with plunging neckline and open back.

The model kept her hair down and loose around her face and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to ward off the bright and sunny sky.



The tablescape included a pink cake that read "Sofia & Elliot."



Richie and Grainge got engaged in April 2022.

Check out glimpses of the bridal shower below:







