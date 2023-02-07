 
February 06, 2023
Sofia Richie gives off the bridal glow in a tranquil and beautiful bridal shower

By Web Desk
February 07, 2023
Sofia Richie begins wedding celebrations with dreamy bridal shower

Sofia Richie is already serving the bridal glow as she commemorated her wedding celebrations with a dreamy bridal shower.

On Sunday, February 5, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram to share pictures from her dream-like bridal shower, thrown by her godmother Shelleylyn Brandler.

The bride-to-be beamed alongside her fiance Elliot Grainge, surrounded by pastel hues and a variety of food.

Richie, 24, was a vision in a white knit halter dress with plunging neckline and open back. 

The model kept her hair down and loose around her face and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to ward off the bright and sunny sky.

The tablescape included a pink cake that read "Sofia & Elliot."

Richie and Grainge got engaged in April 2022.

Check out glimpses of the bridal shower below:

