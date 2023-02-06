Real reason behind Selena Gomez absence at the Grammys 2023

Selena Gomez was noticeably missing from the 2023 Grammys. Her absence was especially felt by the fans who have been waiting to see Gomez reunite with her old friend and fellow musician Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez has been lingering on the edge of the spotlight for a couple of years now, owing to mental health struggles and her battle with Lupis, which she has discussed publicly. In addition to that, the artist also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. Owing to this, the singer has spent long periods of time outside of the public eye. Though following the release of her recent documentary, My Mind & Me and her return to social media, fans hoped the star would be appearing at the biggest music event of the year.

The most obvious reason why the singer likely didn't attend the event was that she didn't have any direct nominations this year. Though she was involved in an Album of the Year nomination, being credited in Coldplay’s Music of Spheres album after collaborating on the song Let Somebody Go.

Gomez is currently in New York, filming for the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, along with her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. She’s also working with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who joined for the third season.