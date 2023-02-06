King Charles’ money struggles laid bare: ‘Cash is king even for the King’

file footage

King Charles may rule over the UK, but according to a royal experts’ research, he could very well be stripped of cash soon as he continues to face financial struggles.

Writing for News AU, royal expert Daniela Elser laid bare the monarch’s money troubles, noting how ‘even monarchs are not immune to fretting about their finances’.

Elser noted how King Charles “faces a pay cut of approximately $60 million annually in the years to come.”

She then explained how this would work, pointing out that one of the primary sources of income for the monarch is the Sovereign Grant, which is currently set at 25 percent of the total revenue generated from the Crown Estate, giving Charles $149 million.

However, it was only set at 25 percent to facilitate the 10-year-long, $640million renovations at Buckingham Palace, and with renovations expected to end in 2027, King Charles’ Sovereign Grant will be set back to 15 percent of the Crown revenue.

This means King Charles could lose more than $60million a year in the coming years.

His second stream of income is from the Duchy of Lancaster, which brings him some $38.5milion annually in profits, on which he also pays taxes, as per Elser.

“Now yes, it’s a large sum of money, far more than even the most dedicated royal writers earn, however you have to keep in mind that that money has to keep an untold number of members of the royal family afloat,” Elser shared, noting that the late Queen used to support all her children

“Like countless other families who can trace their lineage back to the Norman Conquest... the royal family is stonkingly wealthy on paper but seemingly less than flush in terms of actual ready money,” Elser also stated.

The expert went on to add: “Now that Charles has the top job, things are likely even more complicated for him on the money front, an added stress and strain that he probably needs about as much as another translation of Jung or a pocket square.

“Not only does His Majesty now have an entire nation to brood and fuss about… but it very likely falls to him to keep much of the family afloat. Seems, at the end of the day, cash is indeed king … even for the actual King,” Elser concluded.