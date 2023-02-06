2023 Grammys: Cardi B pays tribute to Paco Rabanne in silver metallic gown

Cardi B paid tribute to late Spanish and French designer Paco Rabanne in silver metalic ensemble at 2023 Grammys.

The rapper, 30, made an appearance at the 2023 Grammys to present the award for rap album to Kendrick Lamar while paying tribute to the late designer Rabanne in a silver metallic gown with a matching over-the-face hood.

Rabanne’s gown was from the designer’s Spring-Summer collection 2021,the 30-year-old flaunted her figure in a silver metallic top and long skirt, both were created with strategically cut triangular pieces.

She teamed the stunning skin-baring look with a matching hood, which was from Fall Winter 2020 collection.

The metal mash hood covered the WAP hitmaker’s eyes and dangled down her ears. Cardi finished the stunning metalic look by pairing it with a Tiffany & Co set.

This outfit was originally designed by current Paco Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena and not by Rabanne himself, as he was retired in 1999, however it was still a sweet way to pay tribute to the late designer’s line.

Rabanne, who created similar Space Age metal mesh looks for stars like Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, died earlier this month at 88.

Besides Cardi B, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more all wearing some sort of glittering dresses for the musical awards show to make it look like a night of sparkling metal.

The Bodak Yellow rapper’s heads-turning look wasn’t her first sculptural outfit of the night, she first appeared the Grammys 2023 red carpet in a electric blue gown by India's designer Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Photo Credit: Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet



