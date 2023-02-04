Alan Cumming talks about a potential 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel

Alan Cumming discussed the potential for a sequel to his 1997 comedy flick Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and said he would be quite willing to take on the project, according to People.



Alan talked about the experience of working on the film and shared that he had a great time. He further added that there are speculations about a sequel for 25 years now and he would be willing to return whenever such a possibility arises.

Alan said, "I thought it was great. I mean, there's been speculation about it and rumours about it having a sequel for the last 25 years, I have to say. But I think because Lisa and Mira presented some awards last year [encouraging it]. But yeah, totally. I'd be absolutely game."

Alan Cumming starred alongside Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.