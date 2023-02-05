Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Oprah Winfrey and Obama over their 'drama'?

Famous US Tv host Oprah Winfrey, who threw a start-studded party to celebrate her 69th birthday over the weekend, has seemingly snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by not inviting them to get mingle with Hollywood A-listers.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notably absent from their pal Oprah's birthday which was attended by megastars like Kim Kardashian, Sharon Stone, Jessica Alba and others.

Royal expert Kara Kennedy, in a column for The Spectator, wrote: "Snubs like this show that the tide is turning with the Sussexes - and that the gamble that saw them trade in the lifelong duty of being working royalty for the money and fame of being celebrities hasn’t paid off."

"It’s easy to see why Oprah wouldn’t want the pair at her birthday shindig after Harry’s latest revelations. During his press tour for the duke’s memoir, Spare, nearly three years on from that bombshell interview with Oprah, he made her look stupid, " Kennedy added.



It seems to be reminiscent of Barrack Obama's 60th birthday celebration when he invited several top Hollywood stars-turned-philanthropists including George Clooney, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but the California-based couple weren't at the event.



The party took place a few months after the simmering tension between the Sussexes and the Firm exploded in the form of the Oprah interview.

The Duchess once called Oprah a close friend and confidant. While that still may be true, the Duchess of Sussex certainly didn't attend the event.

The American celebrities seem to be fed up with Meghan and Harry's drama as they have begun to shun the couple for their repeated stunts as the Sussexes are allegedly using their Hollywood contacts for personal gains.

It is to mention here that Meghan, dur a 2021 interview with Oprah, told the TV megastar that a member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about the skin colour of the Sussexes' son Archie while Harry's wife was pregnant.

