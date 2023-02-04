Kate Middleton or Prince Louis: Fans baffled by Princess of Wales childhood photo

Kate Middleton left fans confused as she shared her never-before-seen childhood photo with father Michael Middleton, appearing to be an image of her and Prince William's youngest child Louis.

Prince William's wife Princess Kate mesmerised fans as she shared an adorable picture of herself with an aim to encourage the nation to join the conversation about the importance of their early years.



In the sweet photograph, The Princess of Wales is seen in her beloved dad Michael Middleton's arms, playing with his face like toy while touching his cheeks with her tiny hands.

Some of Kate's fans appeared baffled, with one reacted Kate Middleton or Prince Louis, while another says she the pretty image of her youngest child.

Kate posted the sweet image to her and William's official social media accounts to promote her newly launched 'Shaping Us' campaign, captioning "Faces are a baby's best toy. On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

She continued: "This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've changed your lives.



"I hope you'll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."