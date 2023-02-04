Austin Butler vows to ditch 'Elvis' accent 

Austin Butler set to say his Elvis accent goodbye after completing the movie's press tour.
"I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," adding, "One song took 40 takes."
Butler received critical applause for Elvis Presley's portrayal in the Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic.
Previously, the Oscar nominee previously said he practiced tackling famed musician's voice.
"I'd hear him say a certain word, and I would clip just that bit out, so I knew how he said that word," he said of his process. "I created my own archive of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice."
Austin Butler-starrer Elvis won the 2023 Golden Globes for Best Actor and bagged a Best Picture nomination from The Academy.
