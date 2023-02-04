Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be given 'the spotlight', warned royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK for King Charles III's coronation could be possible but the couple won't be given the spotlight.

A royal commentator recently shared her opinion that they could be treated the same way Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In her piece for Vanity Fair, Katie wrote: “Now that they are no longer working royals, the Sussexes can expect to be treated the same way as Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight and do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.”

“It has already been agreed that only working royals will make a balcony appearance during the coronation and sources have said that the focus will be on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate,” the royal correspondent added.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown whether the couple will be invited to King Charles III’s coronation.

During his interview with ITV, Tom Bradby said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”

“The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it because there’s a lot that’s happened in six years. And prior to that as well,” he added.