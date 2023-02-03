Royal fans react as Kate Middleton opens up about fourth child

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis-- together and royal fans have often speculated over whether they will add another baby to their family-of-five.



Broody Kate Middleton once again opened up over the question of a fourth child and jokingly said Prince William would ‘kill me if I did’.

Royal expert Richard Palmer, over question of a fourth child for the royal couple, told Daily Express 'Royal Round-Up' that he has heard the Princess of Wales saying to people that "I think William would kill me if I did".

Reacting to it, royal fans were quick to drop sweet comments.

One fan said, “Sadly I think this is probably right, but it would be wonderful if they had another beautiful child!”

Another said, “They are a lovely family. A fourth child would require another move to bigger quarters. I don't think it's going to happen.”

“I realize the Wales have probably finished their family - and three is a nice number. However, personally, I would have loved to have seen them add twins,” commented another well-wisher.





