Michaela Coel weighs in on nepotism: ‘feel defeated’

Michaela Coel has recently explained why thinking about nepotism made her feel “defeated”.



In a new interview with the Evening Standard, I May Destroy You star discussed about nepo babies, stating, “I don’t think it benefits a creator to think about it too much. And it certainly doesn’t benefit me because it just makes me angry.”

Coel continued, “If people don’t believe that (being) the child of someone, or the niece or nephew of someone, whatever that relationship may be, has anything to do with their achievements, then that is hilarious.”

“I find that very funny – that is a cute way for you to live, you carry on like that. The rest of us, we can’t think about this too much, because it’s going to make us feel defeated,” she noted.

Coel mentioned, “I’m going to figure out a way to do my own thing, and you can stand adjacent to those people and know how you got there.”

When asked whether her views would change after having her own family, Coel added, “If I continue on my path and have children I’m sure my opinion will evolve somehow.”