Dave Bautista thinks he’s too ‘unattractive’ to star in Rom-Com, fans react

David Bautista, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming mystery-horror film Knock at the Cabin, sparked frenzy among fans with his recent statement.

During a conversation with the PageSix, the actor revealed that he’d love to star in a rom-com, but he’s never been offered a single role.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” Bautista said. “I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’”

The My Spy actor’s statement sent the internet into frenzy and fans turned to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some of the users on the platform started pitching rom-com ideas for the Dune actor.

Bautista is playing a key role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

The actor is starring as Leonard in the film, a man who is plagued by visions that have convinced him the world is set to end.